x

Police searching for driver after rock spill prompted expressway closure in Weslaco

7 hours 27 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, May 12 2022 May 12, 2022 May 12, 2022 10:23 AM May 12, 2022 in News - Local
Credit: TxDOT Pharr

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

Weslaco police are searching for the driver they say forced authorities to shut down a section of the expressway Wednesday morning.

The eastbound lanes of the I-2 between Westgate Drive and Texas Boulevard were closed after a semi-truck carrying gravel lost part of its load at around 7 a.m.

The driver failed to alert authorities or stop, police said. If found, the driver will face a charge of driving with an unsecure load, police said. 

Traffic was rerouted to the frontage road as crews picked up the gravel, which reportedly caused damage to cars and windshields. The lanes were reopened at around 11:30 a.m.

Those with information on the tractor trailer are urged to call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days