Police searching for driver after rock spill prompted expressway closure in Weslaco
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.
Weslaco police are searching for the driver they say forced authorities to shut down a section of the expressway Wednesday morning.
The eastbound lanes of the I-2 between Westgate Drive and Texas Boulevard were closed after a semi-truck carrying gravel lost part of its load at around 7 a.m.
The driver failed to alert authorities or stop, police said. If found, the driver will face a charge of driving with an unsecure load, police said.
Traffic was rerouted to the frontage road as crews picked up the gravel, which reportedly caused damage to cars and windshields. The lanes were reopened at around 11:30 a.m.
Those with information on the tractor trailer are urged to call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.
ROCK SPILL CLEAN-UP: Traffic is being diverted off of eastbound I-2 @ Westgate in the Weslaco area as crews clean up a half-mile-long rock spill. pic.twitter.com/vpWUriyYfY— TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) May 12, 2022
