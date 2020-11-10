Police searching for man who robbed Pharr drive-through

The Pharr Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a drive-through convenience store on Sunday.

At about 9 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a robbery at El Seven Drive Thru, 312 E. Dicker Road, according to a news release from the police department.

A man entered the drive-through, grabbed a clerk by the hair and pushed the clerk, according to the news release. He man displayed a knife and demanded money.

"After grabbing the money and other items, the male subject left the store and left West on East Dicker Rd. on foot," according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-8477.