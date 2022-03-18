Police searching for teen accused in McAllen stabbing
Police are searching for a teen accused of stabbing a man in McAllen on Thursday.
Police say at about 4 a.m., someone reported a man yelling for help and banging on doors on the 2800 block of Maple Avenue.
When police arrived, they found a man who appeared to have stab wounds on his body. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
A witness identified Orlando Eric Rodriguez, 17, as the person who stabbed the man, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Rodriguez for aggravated assault, a first-degree felony.
Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic male who is about five feet, three inches tall, and weighs 115 pounds.
Anyone with information about Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
