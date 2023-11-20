Police seeking man accused of holding up drivers at gunpoint in San Benito

Photo credit: San Benito Police Department.

The San Benito Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating and identifying the man they say attempted to enter two vehicles at gunpoint.

The suspect is also accused of using a stolen credit card, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the 400 block of S. Dick Dowling Monday at around 10:28 a.m. where a victim informed officers a “suspicious male” with a gun attempted to gain entry into her car, the release stated.

The driver was able to get away.

Police located a second victim, who said the man also attempted to enter their vehicle as well.

“Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect,” the release added.

Officers later learned that the suspect used a stolen credit card to make purchases at a business at the 600 block of Reagan St. The suspect was captured on camera by the business surveillance system.

Those with any information on the identity and location of the suspect are urged to contact San Benito police at 956-361-3880.