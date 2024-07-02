x

Police: Suspect in custody following fatal Mission shooting

Police: Suspect in custody following fatal Mission shooting
6 hours 55 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, July 01 2024 Jul 1, 2024 July 01, 2024 10:01 PM July 01, 2024 in News - Local

A suspect is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting, according to the Mission Police
Department.

The shooting was reported on Monday at around 8:36 p.m. at the 2800 block of Dinastia Dorado Street, according to Mission police spokesman Investigator Art Flores.

According to Flores, an unidentified man died in the shooting, and a suspect has been taken in for questioning.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days