Police: Suspect in custody following fatal Mission shooting

A suspect is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting, according to the Mission Police

Department.

The shooting was reported on Monday at around 8:36 p.m. at the 2800 block of Dinastia Dorado Street, according to Mission police spokesman Investigator Art Flores.

According to Flores, an unidentified man died in the shooting, and a suspect has been taken in for questioning.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.