Police: Suspect in custody following fatal Mission shooting
A suspect is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting, according to the Mission Police
Department.
The shooting was reported on Monday at around 8:36 p.m. at the 2800 block of Dinastia Dorado Street, according to Mission police spokesman Investigator Art Flores.
According to Flores, an unidentified man died in the shooting, and a suspect has been taken in for questioning.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville police launching new program to help dispatchers know someone's medical history
-
Gators on South Padre Island relocating amidst potential Gulf activity
-
Valley law enforcement working to be extra vigilant for Fourth of July
-
Valley officials inform residents of No Refusal weekend
-
Valley International Airport sees flight surge for the holiday week
Sports Video
-
Premier Volleyball earns bid to USA Volleyball Nationals
-
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach