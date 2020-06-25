Police: Texas officer fatally shoots woman who stabbed him

PLANO, Texas (AP) - Police say a North Texas officer shot and killed a woman after she stabbed him and another driver after a car crash. The officer arrived at the crash scene in the Dallas suburb of Plano at around 7 a.m. Police say when the officer approached one of the cars, a woman got out of the driving seat, lunged at him and stabbed him. She then stabbed the driver of the other car. The officer fatally shot her. Authorities haven't released the names of anyone involved or details about the conditions of the officer and driver who were taken to a hospital.

