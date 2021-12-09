Police Warn of Possible Uptick in Break-Ins During Holiday Season

LOS FRESNOS – While most people are getting into the spirit of the holiday season, Rio Grande Valley law enforcement is preparing for the unexpected.

The Los Fresnos Police Department says this week, they responded to three break-ins. For this reason, they want to remind the public to lock their vehicles during Christmas shopping.

“Come the holidays, we do see a spike in our break-ins, our burglaries, and our thefts,” explains Los Fresnos Police Chief Charlie Banda.

He says a lot of it is because people are in a rush and forget to take proper precautions.

KRGV’s John Paul Barajas spoke with a resident who says she’ll also be alert for potential danger her children may face around this time.

As for the break-ins, police are looking for several people in connection to an incident on Monday. Anyone with information can call authorities at 956-233-4473.

