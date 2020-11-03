Political parties make last-minute pitches to voters
Democrats and Republicans spent Monday making last-minute pitches to voters.
Both parties organized phone banks and texted voters, encouraging them to cast ballots on Election Day.
Turnout in the Rio Grande Valley, which is traditionally a Democratic Party stronghold, could make the difference in hotly contested races.
Watch the video for the full story.
