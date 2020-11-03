x

Political parties make last-minute pitches to voters

7 hours 1 minute 45 seconds ago Monday, November 02 2020 Nov 2, 2020 November 02, 2020 6:45 PM November 02, 2020 in News - Local
By: Tanvi Varma

Democrats and Republicans spent Monday making last-minute pitches to voters.

Both parties organized phone banks and texted voters, encouraging them to cast ballots on Election Day.

Turnout in the Rio Grande Valley, which is traditionally a Democratic Party stronghold, could make the difference in hotly contested races.

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days