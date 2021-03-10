POLL: Texans split on Gov. Abbot’s mask mandate repeal

A poll published by a non-profit organization showed Gov. Abbott’s state-wide repeal of his mask mandate is unpopular in major metro areas- whereas non-urban parts of the state support the move.

Public opinion of Abbott’s repeal – which went into effect on Wednesday - averages to an even split of 48% in support and 48% opposed according to a news release from Progress Texas, a nonprofit media organization.

In major metro areas, the big cities where roughly 70% of the state’s population resides, Texans disapprove of the repeal by wide margins, the release stated.

“Texans who live in big cities and those who are people of color have been hit hard by the pandemic, and these communities overwhelmingly oppose Gov. Abbott’s repeal of the mask mandate,” said Ed Espinoza, executive director at Progress Texas. “There are sharp political contrasts on this issue…Medical experts agree that the mask mandates should be kept in place a bit longer.”

The survey was conducted by the North Carolina-based Public Policy Polling U.S. Democratic polling firm last week and included responses from 997 voters with a 3% margin of error.

Survey responses found that people from the metro areas of Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio oppose the mask mandate repeal by 60%, 48%, 53% and 56%, respectively.

Urban parts of the state, meanwhile, support the repeal by 59%.

Among gender, only 44% of women support the repeal compared to the 51% who don’t. For men, 52% of them support the repeal and 46% of them oppose it.

The majority of white people – 57% - support the repeal while 40% opposed it. By contrast, the majority of minorities, Latino, Asian and Black, oppose it with 60%, 63% and 54%, respectively.