'Porch pirates': Brownsville police searching for persons of interest in package theft

Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying two people accused of taking packages from a home.

Police say at 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 17, a man and a woman took packages from a house on the 1400 block of Brownfield Road in Brownsville, according to a news release.

Authorities say these incidents are becoming a regular occurrence in the city.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two subjects is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477. The information provided could earn a cash reward.