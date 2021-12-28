Port Isabel PD searching for stabbing suspect

Photo credit: Port Isabel PD

The Port Isabel Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 52-year-old suspect for his alleged involvement in a stabbing.

Port Isabel police responded to the 47000 block of Michigan Avenue last week in reference to a stabbing. Baldemar Valdez Jr. was identified as the suspect in the incident. He fled the scene before police arrived, according to a news release.

The case remains under investigation, the release stated. Details of the stabbing were not provided in the release.

Those with information on Valdez Jr’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Port Isabel Police Department at 956-943-2727.