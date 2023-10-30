x

Port Isabel seafood festival set for November 4

By: Dina Herrera

The city of Port Isabel will be hosting its 30th Annual Shrimp Cook-off and Seafood Festival on Saturday, November 4.

Mary Gonzalez, with the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce, gives more details about what people can expect at the festival, including the competitions.

