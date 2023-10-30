Port Isabel seafood festival set for November 4
The city of Port Isabel will be hosting its 30th Annual Shrimp Cook-off and Seafood Festival on Saturday, November 4.
Mary Gonzalez, with the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce, gives more details about what people can expect at the festival, including the competitions.
For more information on the festival, click here.
More News
News Video
-
Pump Patrol - October 30, 2023
-
Port Isabel seafood festival set for November 4
-
Hidalgo County law enforcement agencies kick off 60-day DWI No Refusal Campaign
-
Valley organization helping people with disabilities cast their votes
-
Closing arguments begin in Cameron County murder trial of two-year-old