Port Mansfield residents prepare ahead of Tropical Storm Hanna

Storm preparations are underway across the Rio Grande Valley, especially for residents and business owners close to the coast.

As Tropical Storm Hanna makes it's way towards Rivera - just 80 miles south in Port Mansfield reports of high wind offshore by fishermen and the bay already seeing some choppy waves, Willacy County Navigation District Port Director Roland Mills says these same waters could become impassable by nightfall.

With two major flood issues in the last two years which cut off access to and from Port Mansfield, he's warning all tourists, fishermen, or recreational boaters who plan to come out to be ready to stay longer than a day.

Stopping short of issuing an evacuation, Mills does recommend for those living here, if they require some sort of medical assistance that runs on electricity, they need to contact their physician to see if a possible two to three day power outage could affect their well being - and he reminds those who do plan to stay to make sure they're ready with supplies to outlast any outages and any other issues.

