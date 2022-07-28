Portion of northbound frontage road closed in Harlingen as police investigate fatal crash
A portion of the northbound frontage road is closed in Harlingen Thursday morning as police investigate a fatal crash.
Harlingen police are asking residents to avoid the area between New Hampshire and F St.
The F St. exit northbound and the northbound frontage will be shut down as police investigate the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
