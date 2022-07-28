x

Portion of northbound frontage road closed in Harlingen as police investigate fatal crash

2 hours 46 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, July 28 2022 Jul 28, 2022 July 28, 2022 7:33 AM July 28, 2022 in Breaking News - Ticker Bar

A portion of the northbound frontage road is closed in Harlingen Thursday morning as police investigate a fatal crash.

Harlingen police are asking residents to avoid the area between New Hampshire and F St.

The F St. exit northbound and the northbound frontage will be shut down as police investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

