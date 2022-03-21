Portion of State Highway 285 in Falfurrias closed due to semi-truck rollover, TxDOT says
A portion of State Highway 285 in Falfurrias is closed Monday morning due to a semi-truck rollover, the Texas Department of Transportation said.
State Highway 285 is closed from the US 281 frontage road to FM 2191.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
