Portion of State Highway 285 in Falfurrias closed due to semi-truck rollover, TxDOT says

Photo credit: Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District

A portion of State Highway 285 in Falfurrias is closed Monday morning due to a semi-truck rollover, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

State Highway 285 is closed from the US 281 frontage road to FM 2191.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.