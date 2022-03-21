x

Portion of State Highway 285 in Falfurrias closed due to semi-truck rollover, TxDOT says

6 hours 7 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, March 21 2022 Mar 21, 2022 March 21, 2022 6:08 AM March 21, 2022 in News - Local
Photo credit: Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District

A portion of State Highway 285 in Falfurrias is closed Monday morning due to a semi-truck rollover, the Texas Department of Transportation said. 

State Highway 285 is closed from the US 281 frontage road to FM 2191. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

