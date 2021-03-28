'Possible Starship flight': SpaceX launch expected Monday afternoon
South Texas may see another Starship flight on Monday.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that a possible Starship flight is possible Monday afternoon.
Possible Starship flight tomorrow afternoon— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2021
Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino has ordered the temporary closure of access to Boca Chica Beach, as well as State Highway 4 from, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday due to anticipated test launch activities for SpaceX, according to a Sunday news release.
SpaceX made history earlier this month after Starship SN10 successfully completed its sub-orbital test flight and landed at the South Texas launch site before exploding.
RELATED: 'RIP SN10': SpaceX Starship explodes after successful test flight and landing
More News
News Video
-
Vaccine trial underway in Brownsville, vaccine can be kept at room temperature
-
Man charged with murder in connection with deadly stabbing in Alamo
-
Edinburg police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
-
Texas state trooper shot, suspect sought
-
Valley activists say they weren't able to voice concerns over House Bill...