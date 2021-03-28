'Possible Starship flight': SpaceX launch expected Monday afternoon

South Texas may see another Starship flight on Monday.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that a possible Starship flight is possible Monday afternoon.

Possible Starship flight tomorrow afternoon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2021

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino has ordered the temporary closure of access to Boca Chica Beach, as well as State Highway 4 from, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday due to anticipated test launch activities for SpaceX, according to a Sunday news release.

SpaceX made history earlier this month after Starship SN10 successfully completed its sub-orbital test flight and landed at the South Texas launch site before exploding.

