Power outages across Valley affecting 6,000 customers, AEP says

Photo credit: MGN Online

Power outages across the Valley are affecting 6,000 customers, AEP Texas reported Tuesday morning.

AEP says the outages are in Mission, Pharr, Rio Grande City and San Benito. It's unclear when power will be restored.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Crews are responding to scattered outages across the Valley currently affecting 6,000 customers. Some large groups include Mission, 1,200; Pharr, 1,700; Rio Grande City, 1,700; and San Benito, 1,550. Thank you for your patience. #WeAreAEPTexas — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) April 12, 2022

The Lyford Consolidated Independent School District in Willacy County also said the district has been affected by AEP's outage.