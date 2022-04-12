x

Power outages across Valley affecting 6,000 customers, AEP says

Power outages across the Valley are affecting 6,000 customers, AEP Texas reported Tuesday morning. 

AEP says the outages are in Mission, Pharr, Rio Grande City and San Benito. It's unclear when power will be restored. 

The Lyford Consolidated Independent School District in Willacy County also said the district has been affected by AEP's outage. 

