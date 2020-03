Power restored after outage impacts several Alton residents

UPDATE (5:22 PM): Power has been restored to the affected areas of the Alton.

ALTON – Power outages are being reported in the Alton area.

According to the Magic Valley Electric Co-Op website, more than 1,600 customers have been without power since around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Crews are currently assessing the situation.

For updates, customers can visit the MVEC website.