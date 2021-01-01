Prayers fill San Juan basilica on first day of new year

On the first day of the new year prayers filled the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle.

Churchgoer Lee Treviño said though the pandemic shook him, his faith remained strong. He stopped by the San Juan basilica up on the first day of the new year to thank God for the health of his family.

"Give thanks to God," Treviño said. "It's been a tough year for everyone... [I] give thanks to God and la Virgencita, that we made it through another year."

