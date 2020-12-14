Pregnant women excluded from vaccine trails— still, health experts encourage vaccination in frontline workers

As the first round of COVID-19 vaccines make their way to healthcare workers, issues with the vaccine follow.

One issue being the lack of studies including pregnant women.

According to a study by the CDC, women make up three-quarters of the healthcare workforce, 330,000 are estimated to be pregnant.

OB-GYN Department Chair for UTRGV's School of Medicine, Dr. Tony Ogburn said there is a long history of pregnant women being excluded from studies.

"Often times there's special populations that are considered, you know, high risk or unknown risk in a lot of studies," Dr. Ogburn said. "Pregnant women are on that list typically whether it's medication trials, vaccination trials, they frequently are left out."

Watch the video for the full story.