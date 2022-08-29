x

Preocupación por intersección peligrosa cerca de escuela en Pharr

5 hours 29 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, August 29 2022 Aug 29, 2022 August 29, 2022 12:07 PM August 29, 2022 in Hechos Valle - Azteca Valle

Residentes del valle están preocupados por una intersección peligrosa cerca de la escuela IDEA Owassa en Pharr.

Padres de familia se comunicaron con Hechos Valle para expresar su preocupación, ya que accidentes vehiculares ocurren a menudo en esta intersección.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days