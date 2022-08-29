Preocupación por intersección peligrosa cerca de escuela en Pharr
Residentes del valle están preocupados por una intersección peligrosa cerca de la escuela IDEA Owassa en Pharr.
Padres de familia se comunicaron con Hechos Valle para expresar su preocupación, ya que accidentes vehiculares ocurren a menudo en esta intersección.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo
