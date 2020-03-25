Pres. Trump issues major disaster declaration for Texas
WESLACO – President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration for the state of Texas.
The Texas Department of State Health Services, along with Gov. Greg Abbott, requested a public health disaster declaration last week.
The governor says the approval will open funding for assistance to help Texans respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
A Major Disaster Declaration has been issued for the State of Texas.— Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) March 25, 2020
The President’s declaration opens up new sources of funding for individual and public assistance that will help Texas respond to this public health emergency and protect public health and safety. pic.twitter.com/PHe2dtKWig
