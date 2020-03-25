x

Pres. Trump issues major disaster declaration for Texas

4 hours 36 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 March 25, 2020 2:46 PM March 25, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

WESLACO – President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration for the state of Texas.

The Texas Department of State Health Services, along with Gov. Greg Abbott, requested a public health disaster declaration last week.

The governor says the approval will open funding for assistance to help Texans respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days