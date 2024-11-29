Prescription Health: Natural treatments for TMJ

The exact cause of TMJ disorder is often difficult to determine.

The National Institute of Health says up to 33 million Americans are affected by it. TMJ disorders can cause pain in your jaw joint and in the muscles that control jaw movement.

If you hear a pop or click when you open up your jaw, it's a sign of TMJ disorder, for every man with TMJ, nine women suffer from it.

"It's not something that is unfortunately addressed as often as it should be, but it's a significant issue," Howard County Smiles Cosmetic and Restorative Dentist Ray Becker said.

Becker warns that sometimes surgery for TMJ leads to issues like an injury to a facial nerve, limited motions or Frey Syndrome, a rare complication that causes abnormal face sweating.

"Some have had no dentistry done and have significant issues, some have had a lot of dentistry done and have a significant issue," Becker said.

So, what are some natural ways to treat TMJ?

Eat soft stews, smoothies, soups and steamed vegetables to reduce joint pain and swelling, adding Omega-3 fatty acids can fight inflammation and improve circulation.

"There could be a psychological component in freyness, stress," Becker said.

Simple self-care routines, like deep breathing, meditating and yoga will help you get better sleep, or apply a hot or cold pack to your jaw for 15 to 20 minutes.

Ice helps reduce swelling and pain, heat can increase blood flow and relax your jaw muscles. If the pain or discomfort persists, go to your dentist for advice.

Another natural way, stretch out your jaw.

According to Cleveland Clinic, one way you can do this is put your tongue on the roof of your mouth, hold your mouth open for six seconds and then repeat six times.