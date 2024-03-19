Prescription Health: Some symptoms of flu, Covid and cold linger

With flu and cold season underway, and the persistent threat of COVID-19, many people recovering from these illnesses worry about how long they can infect their family and friends.

Health experts advise that the duration of contagiousness varies depending on the specific illness.

For the flu and common cold, individuals are generally contagious for the first few days of illness. It's essential to note that some symptoms, like a lingering cough, may persist even after the person is no longer contagious.

“Some people have the chronic fatigue, sometimes, persistent fevers, other people have more chest issues," Intermountain Health pulmonary critical care Physician Dr. Dixie Harris said.

For COVID-19, people are typically contagious for a period before symptoms appear, and up to five days after the onset of symptoms. This can vary, and it's crucial to adhere to the guidelines provided by health authorities for quarantine and isolation.

“They think they're getting better, and then, they try to do something, and then they have to sit for six hours, or two days,” Harris said. “So, it's just one of these situations where they have to really pace their activities."

It is still recommended that wearing a mask is the best way to prevent any spread of the virus.

