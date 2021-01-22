President Biden has Cesar Chavez on his desk and already taking action on immigration

President Joe Biden has signed a series of executive orders and introduced legislation to create a path to permanent residence and citizenship for certain undocumented individuals.

As he signed those documents, a picture of Civil rights leader Cesar Chavez was right behind him.

"A very humble man who had an eighth grade education is now being displayed not only for us to see but whoever walks into that office," Juanita Valdez-Cox, executive director for LUPE said.

