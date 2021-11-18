President Biden signs bill named after Valley native

President Biden will sign a law on Thursday named after two Texas law enforcement officers, including one from the Valley.

The Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act is scheduled to be signed Thursday morning.

Avila was severely injured but survived a fatal ambush in Mexico in 2011.

Zapata, who was from Brownsville, did not.

Both men were on the job working as ICE Special Agents when they were attacked.

The bill calls for suspects to be prosecuted in the United States for crimes committed against federal employees in other countries.

State U.S. Senator John Cornyn, Congressman Henry Cuellar and Congressman Michael McCaul co-authored the bill. They released statements on the passage of the bill.

“This new law will ensure federal officers and employees serving internationally have the protection of the laws they have been sworn to defend by closing a loophole which will deliver justice and honor their courageous service,” Senator Cornyn said.

“Federal agents make great sacrifices in service to our country. They protect our homeland, our ideals, and our values. As a member of Congress, it is my duty to protect our service members during active duty and beyond. I thank Senator Cornyn for his continued efforts to protect those who guard our country and I thank President Biden for quickly signing this bill into law,” Congressman Cuellar stated.

“This bill honors the service of both Zapata and Avila and would ensure that anyone who committed a violent act against a law enforcement officer overseas is brought to justice. Today, we sent a strong message that the United States will not tolerate acts of violence against its citizens or law enforcement,” Congressman McCaul said.

