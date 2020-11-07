President Trump, some Republicans attempt to cast doubt on election results

After the polls closed on Election Day, the president and some Republicans attempted to cast doubt on the election results.

During a White House news conference on Thursday afternoon, President Donald J. Trump said: “This is a case where they’re trying to steal an election. They’re trying to rig an election and we can’t let that happen."

Trump provided no evidence to support his claims.

Major television networks — including ABC, CBS and NBC — stopped broadcasting the president's remarks when he started making unsubstantiated allegations.

The Associated Press called the election for former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. on Saturday, when he won Pennsylvania.

In the Rio Grande Valley, some local Republicans are also concerned about the integrity of the election.

"I do think there are legitimate concerns in some cases — not all — with regards to voter integrity," said Morgan Cisneros Graham, the chairwoman of the Cameron County Republican Party. "To what degree that has played into the results that we're seeing, we really can't speak to. We don't have all the facts."

Jared Hockema, the chairman of the Cameron County Democratic Party, said no evidence had surfaced to support allegations of voter fraud.

"There has been no evidence that has been developed regarding any type of impropriety. That's evidence that would have come out before the election, not now, right? You would have heard these complaints on Election Day," Hockema said. "And, secondly, a lot of the ballots that are being counted are being counted under procedures that were instituted and approved by Republican legislatures."

