Presumptive COVID-19 case in Laredo pending confirmation by CDC

LAREDO – The city of Laredo announced Monday that a presumptive case of COVID-19 was sent to the CDC for confirmation.

According to the release sent by city of Laredo Public Information Officer Rafael Benavides, the test was sent to San Antonio for confirmation by the CDC and results are expected by Tuesday afternoon.

"There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laredo at this time", the release read.

“Please be aware, that 'presumptive' in this case means that the patient test meets the case definition of being ill, being exposed, having traveled to an affected area, or has been tested by private laboratory. A confirmation must come from the CDC," according to the city.