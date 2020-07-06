Previous census numbers impacting Cameron County chance for more virus relief funds

A decision made in Cameron County a decade ago by its residents could have helped jump start the local economy during the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the community was short changed.

For some, visualizing funds that come from the U.S. Census for schools, children and communities during disasters is difficult. However, as the 2020 Census comes during the pandemic, officials see how the community’s lack of action 10 years ago is affecting them now.

In May, the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act sent relief money to the states. The money was distributed directly to cities and counties with a population of more than 500,000. Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. explained the county didn’t meet the criteria for relief funding, according to the census.

The state then developed its own formula and distributed approximately $55 per person to areas with less than 500,000 residents. According to the 2010 Census, about 423,000 reside in Cameron County. It lost more than $5 million in relief funds.

To fill out the 2020 Census, click here.

Watch the video above for the full report.