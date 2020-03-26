Price-gouging allegation leaves 750,000 face masks in limbo
By JOHN L. MONE and TERRY WALLACE
Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) - The state of Texas has filed suit against a Houston auctioneer, accusing him of price-gouging in his auctioning of 750,000 medical-grade and N95 face masks. The lawsuit filed Thursday by the Texas Attorney General's Office alleges that a Tuesday auction by Auctions Unlimited had bidding on N95 respirator masks reaching as high as $180 for a package of 16 masks. Amazon sold a set of 100 for $4.21 in late January. Before the lawsuit was filed, Auctions Unlimited owner Tim Worstell said the state's action left him with 750,000 masks in his warehouse in a legal limbo.
