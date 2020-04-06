x

Priest holds Palm Sunday procession through Rio Grande City neighborhoods

Monday, April 06 2020

RIO GRANDE CITY – For a Rio Grande Valley community, the Palm Sunday celebration took a special turn.

After online mass wrapped up, Father Oscar Mancha of San Pablo La Puerta Catholic Church in Rio Grande City led a procession through neighborhoods for the special day.

A resident described the moment as an emotional experience with everyone coming outside of their homes to celebrate.

