Primer discurso a la nación del presidente Donald Trump
El Congreso damos inicio con el primer discurso por parte del presidente Donald Trump, donde abordo diferentes temas, entre ellos los aranceles que entraron en efecto.
Vea el video para el reporte completo
More News
Sports Video
-
Two Valley residents to be inducted into the Latin American Sports Hall...
-
Harlingen South soccer star Damaris Solis signs with Nelson University
-
UTRGV baseball rises to 4th in the nation in RPI
-
Final Four Trophy Tour makes stop in RGV as San Antonio prepares...
-
UTRGV wins thriller in season finale against Southeastern