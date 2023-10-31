Primera mom arrested after newborn tests positive for THC
The Primera Police Department arrested a 26-year-old mother on Monday after her newborn baby tested positive for THC Oil.
Primera Police Chief Manuel Trevino said in a news release that Child Protective Services filed a police report in reference to a 13-day-old baby that was in the ICU.
CPS said the baby was born premature, and lab tests showed the baby tested positive for the drug.
Trevino said the mother, identified as Miriam Gonzalez, confessed in an interview that she smoked marijuana during her entire pregnancy.
Trevino was arrested on a charge of injury to a child and is awaiting a bond hearing at the Cameron County jail.
