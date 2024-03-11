Primera police: Suspect wanted for questioning in criminal case involving a child
The Primera Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for questioning in a criminal case involving a child.
Chief of Police Manuel Treviño said the suspect attempted to have a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old child.
He said the parent's of the victim filed a police report claiming the unknown suspect contacted the child through social media on numerous occasions.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the Primera Police Crime Stoppers at 956-536-0776.
