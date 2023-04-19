Primera police: Teen stabs parents, kills mother in ‘act of rage’

Dallas Scott Gilbert

An 18-year-old teen is in custody after stabbing his parents in what the Primera Police Department described as “an act of rage.”

The suspect’s mother died as a result of the attack, and the father remains hospitalized, police said.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Stuart Place Road Tuesday at around 11:30 p.m. in reference to the stabbings, police said in a Wednesday press conference.

Police said Dallas Scott Gilbert stabbed his parents multiple times. The father managed to call police during the attack, police said.

Police said there was no motive in the attack, calling it an “act of rage.”

The mother passed away on the way to the hospital, police said.

Gilbert is in custody on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday, police said.