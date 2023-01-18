Primera Theft Suspect Wanted

PRIMERA – The Primera Police Department need the public’s help in finding a 53-year-old suspect wanted for theft.

Officials received a report of jewelry theft last Friday.

The victim said several pieces of jewelry were stolen from her home. The suspect, Robert Joseph Bennison, was staying at the victim’s home during the theft.

If anyone can help locate Bennison, contact Primera Police Crime Stoppers at 956-536-0776.