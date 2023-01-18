Primera Theft Suspect Wanted
PRIMERA – The Primera Police Department need the public’s help in finding a 53-year-old suspect wanted for theft.
Officials received a report of jewelry theft last Friday.
The victim said several pieces of jewelry were stolen from her home. The suspect, Robert Joseph Bennison, was staying at the victim’s home during the theft.
If anyone can help locate Bennison, contact Primera Police Crime Stoppers at 956-536-0776.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville man arrested for using AirTag to track child's mother
-
Teen apprehended following social media threat at San Benito High School
-
Legal issues stall DNA sampling on unidentified Cameron County bodies
-
New policy gives veterans free mental health care
-
Death of five stingrays at Gladys Porter Zoo under investigation