Primera Woman Charged After Leaving Children Alone

2 years 6 months 1 week ago Wednesday, October 24 2018 Oct 24, 2018 October 24, 2018 11:23 AM October 24, 2018 in News

PRIMERA – A Primera mom is accused of leaving her children alone in an apartment full of drugs.

Sarah De La Garza faces drug charges in addition to child abandonment and endangerment charges.

Police say they found two children alone, as well as pot and cocaine on a bathroom counter inside the apartment.  

Watch the video above for more information. 

