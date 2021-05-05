Primera Woman Charged After Leaving Children Alone
PRIMERA – A Primera mom is accused of leaving her children alone in an apartment full of drugs.
Sarah De La Garza faces drug charges in addition to child abandonment and endangerment charges.
Police say they found two children alone, as well as pot and cocaine on a bathroom counter inside the apartment.
Watch the video above for more information.
