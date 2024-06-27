x

Programa social para familias del Valle de bajos recursos

Programa social para familias del Valle de bajos recursos
3 hours 9 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, June 27 2024 Jun 27, 2024 June 27, 2024 1:49 PM June 27, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Claudia Rodríguez, especialista de marketing del 'Proyecto Juan Diego' visita Noticias RGV para hablarnos sobre los servicios que ofrece la organización para toda la comunidad del Valle.

Ubicación de la oficina: 3910 Paredes Line RD, Brownsville, Texas 78526

Número de contacto: (956) 542-2488

Para más información acerca del proyecto, haz clic aquí.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days