Programa social para familias del Valle de bajos recursos
Claudia Rodríguez, especialista de marketing del 'Proyecto Juan Diego' visita Noticias RGV para hablarnos sobre los servicios que ofrece la organización para toda la comunidad del Valle.
Ubicación de la oficina: 3910 Paredes Line RD, Brownsville, Texas 78526
Número de contacto: (956) 542-2488
Para más información acerca del proyecto, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
