Progreso ISD to host first and second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic

No registration will be required for a first and second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Saturday, May 8 in Progreso.

The clinic, which will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Progreso High School Cafeteria – located at 700 Business FM 1015 – will be hosted by Progreso ISD and administer vaccines in a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, call 956-520-8660.