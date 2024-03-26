Progreso mayor fired from school district following arrest on federal drug charges

Progreso Mayor Gerardo Alanis has been fired from his job at the Progreso Independent School District following his arrest on federal drug charges.

While serving as mayor, Gerardo worked in the IT Department and as a soccer coach for Progreso ISD.

"Mr. Alanis is no longer an employee of the school district. That decision was taken according to board policy," attorney for Progreso ISD Eden Ramirez said.

Gerardo's brother, Alejandro, is currently serving on the school board.

"Yeah, it's definitely unfortunate, but we have, as a board. We have to be strong, and we have to make the decisions that we have to make so, we took a decision, well the superintendent did, and any other questions would be relayed to him," Alejandro said.

Several community members spoke, telling district leaders they're disappointed in them and begging them for a change.

"I am concerned for the safety of our kids and you should be too. Drugs in schools? That's a shame! A shame for everybody that's sitting on this board," resident Janie Sarmiento said.

Gerardo and his brother, Francisco, who is the assistant city manager and former school board president, are accused of trafficking more than 100 pounds of cocaine.

Their indictment alleges Gerardo was even packaging cocaine inside a middle school.

In a closed session, the board discussed resignations and reassignments. They decided not to take any action on those items.

Gerardo remains in federal custody after being denied bond, and his next court date is scheduled for April 30.

