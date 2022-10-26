Project to expand Anzalduas bridge breaks ground

The $83 million Anzalduas International Bridge expansion broke ground Wednesday.

The money will go towards making the bridge fully operational for commercial traffic, meaning truckers will be able to go through the bridge in both directions with cargo in tow.

Currently, the Pharr International Bridge is the only one in Hidalgo County that is fully commercial.

McAllen officials say the new cargo facility will alleviate wait times at the Pharr bridge by at least 30 minutes.