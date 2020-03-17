Properly mixing up homemade sanitizer

WESLACO – Recipes for do it yourself sanitizers are trending on social media, but in some cases homemade products can actually do more harm than good.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, soap and water is the best choice to sanitize hands.

If it’s impossible to get to a sink, hand sanitizer is the next best thing. However, sanitizing products flew off the shelves across the Rio Grande Valley over the week because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC recommends if people need to make their own sanitizer, to do it properly. All a person would need is a clean bowl and workspace, ¾ cup of isopropyl or rubbing alcohol and a ¼ cup of aloe vera gel.

