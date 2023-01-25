Proposed annexation prompts game room concerns in Elsa

The city of Elsa is looking to expand by annexing four properties into their city limits.

City leaders met with residents Tuesday to discuss the annexation and heard from residents concerned on what the new properties could bring.

While city leaders said Tuesday the annexed properties would become neighborhoods, residents were concerned as to whether or not the new properties would lead to more game rooms.

The city of Elsa currently has one 8-liner game room in town — which are legal in Hidalgo County as long as they’re following state regulations. The city of Elsa is permitted to have up to five 8-liners total.

A former auto parts store that’s part of the proposed land to be annexed was recently seen with a sign advertising a game room. The sign was gone prior to the meeting.

The former store is located behind Lyndon B Johnson Elementary School, and principal Aminta Limas spoke out against it becoming a game room.

“It would be a danger for our school, it will pose a danger for our students,” Limas said.

If a new 8-liner opens in the city, it will be represented by a lawyer that was hired by the city to help the business with the permit process to avoid being shut down.

