Prosecutor: Victim confided in Durst and it got her killed

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Prosecutors in Los Angeles say the woman killed by real estate heir Robert Durst sealed her fate when she told him she would talk to detectives about the disappearance of his wife 18 years earlier. Deputy District Attorney Robert Lewin told jurors during opening statements Thursday that Durst was already on the run when he had the phone conversation with his best friend, Susan Berman. He said Durst agreed that Berman should talk to investigators, but soon after decided he would kill her. Lewin also described the circumstantial evidence that shows Durst could have been at Berman's Beverly Hills home when she was fatally shot in December 2000.

