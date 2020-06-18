Prosecutors charge police, push reforms amid Floyd protests

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and MICHAEL TARM

Associated Press

Prosecutors across the country are defying traditionally cozy relationships with police departments, swiftly charging officers with assault and other crimes in the protests following the killing of George Floyd and dropping charges for demonstrators arrested by police. Progressive prosecutors ushered into office on promises of overhauling the criminal justice system are also seizing the moment. They are throwing their weight behind proposals to scrap laws that conceal police records from the public, and barring prosecutors from accepting campaign cash and police union endorsements.

