Protesters heartened by swift reform, but vow broader change
By SUDHIN THANAWALA
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) - In the two weeks since George Floyd’s killing, police departments have banned chokeholds, Confederate monuments have fallen and officers have been arrested and charged. The moves come amid a massive, nationwide outcry against violence by police and racism. Though they are far short of the overhaul protesters seek, some advocates and demonstrators say they are encouraged by the swiftness of the response to Floyd’s death. Now they want broader reforms in policing and prosecutions and are vowing to continue their fight.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Low supply of remdesivir at Valley hospitals concerns doctors as number of...
-
DSHS official warns Valley residents of coronavirus trend involving families
-
Photos of Progreso employees cutting grass by mayor's business raise questions
-
Mission school district says employee 'responsible for a recent racist social media...
-
Pharr city commissioner admits to wrongdoing in 'hero' comment of chainsaw instigator