Protesters invoke different names to decry police treatment
By DON BABWIN
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) - The message from protesters around the United States is that George Floyd is the latest addition to a grim roster of African Americans to be killed by police. In demonstration after demonstration, protesters are carrying the signs that include the names of other blacks whose lives ended violently in encounters with police. They point out that Floyd is part of a larger story about police brutality and racism and that his death is a reminder of the dangers facing African Americans from California to Florida and from New York to Texas.
