Protests shift to memorializing Floyd amid push for change

By SUDHIN THANAWALA and BRIAN MAHONEY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - After days of unrest and violence, the tenor of the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police is shifting from explosive anger over racial injustice and excessive force by law enforcement to conversations about what it will take to turn things around. Many of the protests were more subdued for a second night as marches Thursday turned into memorials for Floyd, who was the focus of a heartfelt tribute in Minneapolis that drew family members, celebrities, politicians and civil rights advocates. Some say the shift has as much to do with changing police tactics as it does with the criminal charges leveled against those accused in Floyd's death.

