PSJA football player returns home after serious head injury during football game

A Pharr-San Juan Alamo football player is back home after a long recovery and two months in the hospital.

RELATED: PSJA high school football player suffers head injury in football game

Aaron Bazan, 14, took a series of hits during a football game in September.

"My heart is filled with joy, because he's home," Dania Reyes, mother of Aaron Bazan said.

Reyes did not know what was going to happen to Bazan after suffering a subdural hematoma in September.

"When we get a severe head injury and a young patient, it's usually in a motor vehicle accident or a penetrating injury, and sometimes they don't survive.," DHR Health Neurosurgeon Dr. Jacinto Mañon said. "So he's lucky to be alive, so this is not common."

Some people never recover from this type of injury.

Dr. Mañon is a part of Bazan's medical team, he credits the fast recovery to Bazan's age.

"There's a popular belief that the young patients have more neural plasticity," Dr. Mañon said. "That means the brain could actually rewire itself quicker and heal faster."

Watch the video above for the full story.