PSJA ISD awaits shipment of updated COVID-19 boosters

The PSJA Independent School District has pre-ordered 500 doses of the updated COVID-19 booster shots.

The district says that with the new variant being more contagious, they’re doing their best to be proactive.

“There’s been different variants of COVID-19 and with the changes there comes a need for protection against those different variants," said PSJA Director of Health Services Sulema Solis. "So, it’s important that the parents get their children vaccinated.”

PSJA ISD says while waiting on the updated boosters to arrive, they’re working to set up clinics any way they can.

“We can go out to the schools and vaccinate there if we have to,” Solis said.

DHR Health reported Friday it received 9,000 doses of the updated Pfizer booster shot. Meanwhile, the city of Harlingen received 300 booster shots.